North Tonawanda native highlights good deeds happening in WNY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda native is showcasing the helpers throughout our community. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares the mission behind “Good Deeds Buffalo.”

Jordan James has been through more than the average 25-year-old. “I came out to my mother when I was 13 or 14-years-old and just said, ‘I’m gay’,” he said.

One of his biggest supporters, his late mother Margie, became the inspiration behind his new talk show, “Good Deeds Buffalo.”

She was a bright light in the community and the pair talked about this dream of Jordan’s in the past. “I said, I really want to share my positivity but my mom came up with the idea of highlighting people and what they do for the community, but really the reasons behind it,” he said.

Each week, James will find a good neighbor to showcase and thank on his show. “I found specifically during the pandemic, there were so many people making change and I wanted to highlight them.”

It kicks off May 16th with a red carpet premier, but you’ll be able to catch it on TV, Facebook and YouTube, May 29th.

James says, not only is it an honor to shine a light on our good neighbors but also to be a voice for others. “For me, being the first gay talk show host I would say from our area, is amazing because growing up, I didn’t see myself in a position like this because there wasn’t someone like me.”

And he knows his mother would be proud of the work he’s doing today. “My mom was my number one fan and I wish she could be there to see the shows,” he said. “I do know she’s there with us above and that’s what matters.”

For more information on Good Deeds Buffalo or to nominate someone, head here.