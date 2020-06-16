Orchard Park native uses small business to give back

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park native is using her small business to give back during these challenging times.

Julia Hardick is the owner and founder of Vintage Chameleon, an online apparel store. She came up with the idea for her business at just 16-years-old in high school.

“I loved the look of the high waisted denim shorts, that everybody was kind of wearing but they were expensive,” said Hardick. “I couldn’t really find them anywhere around here. So I started making my own pairs.”

Over the past ten years she earned a degree in fashion and has expanded her collection from jean shorts, to t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats. Many of her pieces provide a positive message.

She also always has had a love of plants and now sells them online too. “I have beginner plants, plants that are super easy pet friendly plants, some cacti, aloe and some rare plants for the collectors our there,” she said.

Each week she donates 10 percent of her proceeds from the apparel and plants to a different charity! “Because of everything that’s been going on in the world, I feel like everyone can kind of use a bit more positivity and kind of feel like they’re purchases are going a little farther than just receiving a package in the mail,” she said.

Most recently she’s been giving to VOICE BUFFALO, an organization that fights against racisim and inequality. “I actually just created some really cool decals that i’m donating 100 percent of the profits,” she said.

Those decals say BE KIND in sign language and in a variety of skin tones. All proceeds on go straight to Voice Buffalo and the National Black Deaf Advocates.

To check out Julia’s creations, head to www.VintageChameleon.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.