NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to get some exercise while helping out shelter animals, Run for the Dogs Virtual 5k is a win-win!

It benefits shelter dogs across the country, and locally the Niagara County SPCA. “We have been still taking in stray dogs and surrenders,” said Kimberly Larussa. “Funds are crucial to continuing our mission and we can’t do it without the support of our community. ”

You don’t need to be an experienced runner to join! You can walk and take your time.

“The goal for this is to just get people out and exercising,” said Larussa. “Spreading awareness of the need for helping shelter animals and rescue animals.”

For $25 you can register to take part in the Run for Dogs 5k Virtual Run (or walk)! Registration includes: a T-shirt, race bib, finisher medal and your results posted online!

The deadline has been extended through June 30th. Just complete your 5k (3.1) miles anytime in the month of May or June.

To register, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/YourTown/RunfortheDogs5kVirtualRun?raceRefCode=Eb9UnBHD

