“Selfie WRLD Buffalo” comes to Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready to up your selfie game? Selfie WRLD Buffalo is coming to the Boulevard Mall in the next four weeks. Construction begins tomorrow.

What was formally the Justice Store is being transformed a DIY, interactive photo studio. “We’ll have about 20 photo opportunities that can be interactive,” said co-owner, Kelly Burke. “You can take your own selfies with your own phone or bring a photographer, we even have a selfie light.”

Co-owners Kelly Burke and Jennifer Lynch have been friends the past 7 years. They found “Selfie WRLD” on TikTok. it has 25 franchises throughout the U.S.

“We were like this is really cool. Buffalo definitely needs something like this,” said Burke.

Once complete, the space will offer 15 photo booths with 20 themes, including one dedicated to the Queen City. “We’re going to have a Bills Mafia room , a ‘Buffalove’ hashtag and maybe incorporate the Sabres,” said Burke.

In each booth, you’ll be able to take your mask off , but will need to have it on while walking through the main area.

Those involved say, it’s bringing a completely new and fun activity to Western New York. “When I was that age we only had the mall and the movies and I think this is really something to liven up Buffalo,” said Burke. “Especially after COVID-19.”

The co-owners also hope its brings some added foot traffic to the Boulevard.

Selfie WRLD Buffalo is expected to open it’s doors in a month. For more information, head here.