‘Sip, Shop, Support’ event to empower women, happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Sip, Shop, Support!” — You can help more than 25 women-owned businesses, by doing your holiday shopping, Saturday.

The event is being put on by the group, WINC, which stands for “Women Inspired by Networking and Collaboration.” It’s purpose is to empower women and help them make connections.

It takes place Saturday from 11a.m. -2 p.m. at the BFLO Event Center, at the Eastern Hills Mall.

Tickets are $12 dollars at the door.

Proceeds go to Dress For Success Buffalo, which helps women enter and re-enter the work force. It provides everything from the free business clothing and accessories, to mock interviews and training.

A full list of stores involved can be found below!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019.




