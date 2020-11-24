Sisters raise more than $2,000 to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A trio of sisters are making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Kate, Courtney and Abigail Tolley all agree, it’s far better to give than to receive. It’s a sentiment that has stayed with them from their late father, John.

So when Code Blue put out the call for help feeding 100 people, the three stepped right up.

In less than a day, the Tolley sisters raised more than $2,000 to help feed the homeless a hot meal, this Thanksgiving.

The meals will be distributed to the Code Blue homeless shelters on Quincey and Niagara Streets, in Buffalo.

And its not the first time these ladies have given back.

For the past few years, instead of giving each other gifts, they have donated to less fortunate families. It’s something their father called a “Christmas blessing.”

And by helping others, the Tolleys feel like their father is with them this holiday season.