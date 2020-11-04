Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers 100th bed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo Chapter is celebrating giving away its’ 100th bed! The non-profit’s mission is to make sure every child throughout our area has a warm bed to sleep in, each night.

Samaria and Londen can’t seem to contain their excitement — quite literally jumping for joy. Their family just moved back to buffalo, and is getting a helping hand from the city’s chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“It’s one stressful thing off of my plate,” said their mother, Briana Ross.

Each girl was given a brand new bed. Volunteers built the frames right on site, with everything donated — from the wood to the bedding.

“I’m a single parent,” said Ross. “Any single parent can attest to this, when you are building from the ground up it gets pricey.”

The group just began delivering beds this past August, and is today celebrating its’ hundredth bed to these two deserving sisters.

“I don’t like to cry so I had to hold back tears but just to see them happy, that’s like my whole existence,” said Ross.

“This is why we do this,” said chapter president, Jerry Sheldon. “Every time we do a delivery it charges your batteries. These kids now have their own space and bed. For their development having a place to sleep at night is so important.”

To learn more or make a donation to the Buffalo Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, head here.

