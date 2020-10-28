Small act of kindness makes customer’s day

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A small act of kindness at a local grocery store has taken the internet by storm.

23-year-old Timone Holliman has been working at Wegmans the past two years, but he’s never had an experience quite like this.

“We were just talking she was saying how its nice to talk to people because she doesn’t always get to and sometimes feels lonely,” said Holliman.

You may have seen this photo of him, walking with an elderly customer through the Blasdell store.

It was taken by a fellow employee and shared on Hope Rises. It now gone viral, liked and shared hundreds of times.

The 75-year-old needed some help getting all her groceries to her car, and Timone was the man for the job.

On their ten minute walk the two connected on their mutual love of music.

That customer, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she was happy to be a presence to Timone as well.

“It’s nice to be able to help people and listen to someone’s story because you never know how it might make someone’s day,” said Holliman.

