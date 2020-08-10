South Buffalo woman receives special birthday surprise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A South Buffalo woman received some very special birthday surprises from her family, neighbors and Donnie Wahlberg! (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Emma Coyle is a super fan of Donnie Wahlberg. She loves his music. She’s seen him third row in concert and front row on her TV screen watching him in Blue Bloods.

So for her 35th birthday, her friends family and neighbors knew Wahlberg needed to be involved!

In a socially distanced parade outside her home, almost every car had a cardboard cut outs of his face in the windows.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, Wahlberg tweeted at Emma on her big day!

He not only wished her a happy birthday but also mentioned his love for Buffalo!

And for super fan Emma, it meant more that he’ll ever know! “It made her birthday, made the month, this could be going on as making her year,” said Emma’s mother, Jean Coyle.

