Special Olympics NY holds “Sports Season at Home”

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Special Olympics New York is holding its’ first-ever “Sports Season at Home!” The statewide competition is the latest in a series of options the organization has provided for its athletes amid Covid-19.

During the past few months many of us have been feeling isolated, including the Special Olympic athletes. This initiative at home is helping them feel like a team again!

1,500 athletes and 125 volunteer coaches have been hard at work over the past eight weeks. They’ve trained to get the best scores and times on 12 different fitness and sports skills events.

Then coaches submitted their best four event scores.

One of those athletes is 16-year-old Alex Hengsterman. The Albany native is on the power lifting team. Staying active has helped him to smile during this time of pause.

News 4 spoke with his mother, who is also President and CEO of Special Olympics N.Y. “It’s been a blessing personally for me, as well as professionally, to help him, give him more opportunities,” she said.

The Season at Home winners will be announced June 30th.