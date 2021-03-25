Spring market underway at The BFLO Store

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) –The Spring Market is underway at The BFLO Store in Clarence.

“When you first walk in here you’re going to smell the nice flowers, even through your mask. then you can waltz around and see some of the new jewelry we have, and some of the great local artisans,” said store owner, Nathan Mroz. “It’s a great time to be in Buffalo.”

Whether you’re looking for spring décor, Easter goodies or Buffalo staples, The BFLO Store on Transit Road in Clarence has something for everyone.

“Really in Buffalo there is so much talent and I think people want to support local now more than ever,” said Mroz.

It features nearly 100 local artisans in the 30,000 square foot space. One of those vendors is “Road-Kiln,” offering unique jewelry. “It’s just great to be able to talk to people, to see people again,” said its owner, Shaun Silverwood. “They really missed the interactions and so did I.”

SPRING MARKET AT THE BFLO STORE IN CLARENCE

March 25 to March 31 : 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 1 to April 3 : 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 5 (Dyngus Day) : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Spring Market also coincides with Eastern Hills Mall’s market, so you’ll have plenty of options. And you can expect the Easter bunny to be hopping through the Spring market all through the next week. An Easter egg hunt will also take inside The BFLO store on April 3rd, with more than 200 eggs full of prizes.

Just down the BFLO District Corridor you’ll find authentic polish cuisine. And with Dyngus day just around the corner, The BFLO Store is already looking ahead to celebrating.

“We are doing our first ever Dyngus Day outside in the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot,” he said. “There here will be two time slots on April 5th with food drinks and all kinds of polish heritage items.” You will need a ticket to get in.

For more information on any of the upcoming events, head here.