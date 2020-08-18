Springville Ducky Derby goes virtual

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its “Ducky Derby Race,” virtually!

“Normally we have 750 to 1500 ducks in the water and folks come out to cheer them on,” said Executive Director, Debbie Hintz. “But this year due to social distancing and Covid-19, were unable to do the race that way.”

To keep this beloved tradition going, the chamber is bringing the event to its Facebook Live, Saturday August 22nd at 5:30 p.m.

While it will be different, event organizers say it’s allowed them to get creative!

“This year were able to add commentators, we’ll have a winners podium and a training pool for the ducks,” said Hintz. “So all kinds of fun and exciting things to see!”

There are cash prizes for first second and third place.

You can purchase a duck through August 21st, for 5$.

All proceeds go to toward the Springville Chamber’s business and community initiatives.