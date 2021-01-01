Taking a look back at the good that prevailed in 2020

(WIVB)– We’re taking a look back in 2020. Obviously, this was a very challenging year for all of us and it changed just about everything.

From the way we see our family members, shop, and even the way we work.

But there also was a whole lot of good that happened this year! We asked you at home to share your photos and good news and you certainly did not disappoint.

You welcomed children and grandchildren into the world.

You celebrated birthdays and anniversaries. Engagements and baby announcements. Even retirements. And while there were some roadblocks along the way, many celebrated their love and were married!

We celebrated our health and wore masks to protect our neighbors and even took the time to give back to those who less fortunate. And the many who were fighting a different battle, celebrated by ringing the victory bell at Roswell, young and old alike.

We thanked those on the front line, risking it all to help others.

For those at home, it allowed us to spend more time with our four-legged friends.

Many animals found a forever home and family.

Some of us took chances, starting new adventures and I think we all enjoyed the outdoors more.

And we had plenty of entertainment, cheering on our AFC East Champions the Buffalo Bills.

But most importantly, we really enjoyed and appreciated each other. Whether you were lucky enough to be together in person or on a phone call or even through a window.

This year showed us what matters most and I hope as we turn the page to 2021, you and your family have a safe and happy new year.