Ten Lives Club celebrates 20 years

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — March 2nd is International Rescue Cat Day. Ten Lives Club has been helping cats find a home the past 20 years. News 4s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by its’ Blasdell location for the celebration.

Get your party hats ready, this is a big milestone ! Ten Lives Club has helped more than 35,000 cats find loving homes. The organization has spent the past two decades giving shelter to abused stray and surrendered cats.

Across its’ 14 locations, 60 cats are looking for their “furever,” homes.

“Rescuing a cat is the best way to go because they come with spayed or neutered, with shots and it’s less expensive,” said Public Relations Manager, Kim Larussa. “And you’re giving a cat a home that really needs and deserves it.”

Just wear a mask and you can come right into any of Ten Lives Club’s locations to check out the cats yourself.

“Every cat has its’ own story but we’re here to help and give it its’ happy ending,” said Larussa.

For more information head here.