BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20-year-old Thomas Gilmore has always been passionate about Buffalo. So much so, he created a page dedicated to the Queen City and all it has to offer.

The Bigger Buffalo began showcasing local musicians, artists and photographers on its page.

It has also interviewed locals making a difference in our community with their craft.

And it even offers motivational quotes relating to Buffalo.

Most Recently, the Hamburg native and founder has added on a clothing brand. Hoodies, hats, shirts and even masks are being sold. Each item has the Bigger Buffalo logo.

“The brand is pulling together different pieces of Buffalo,” said Gilmore. “Sharing the mutual love for our city, whether it be sports or music.” The founder went on to say he hopes this new brand brings people together,

For more information or to order yourself, head here.

