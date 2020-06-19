‘The Blanket Babes’ knitting for those in need

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After reconnecting at their 40th high school reunion, “The Blanket Babes,” are helping those need.

“I approached my classmates and said, ‘Why can’t North Tonawanda class of ’73 do something nice for the community?’,” said Kathy Russell. That was seven years ago.

The group has made more than 1,000 blankets over the past few years, all filled with love.

“We’ve seen some of the blankets handed out to the Children’s Autistic Center and that was so heart warming,” said Russell. “Just to see the kids actually get the blankets and pick out the ones the want.”

They’ve donated blankets to the Erie County Advocacy Center, Child Protective Services, Niagara Hospice and WNY Heroes, among many other agencies.

And what started as a way to do something nice for the community, has blossomed into a sisterhood.

“We’re there for each other through the bad times, the good times and we have a lot of fun,” said Becky Onze.

The more than 30 ladies purchase supplies needed on their own, so they are always in need of donations. To help them out, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.