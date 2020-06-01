The Hair Hive features young business owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hair Hive on Fillmore Avenue opened just 2 and a half months ago. It’s the first black women owned beauty supply store in Buffalo.

“It started with me and my two sisters because there wasn’t a beauty store that catered to women that can come in here and we can actually help them with product knowledge,” said co-owner Lauren Jackson. “Anything they really need as far as far as wigs, extensions. “

Amid Covid-19, the store has had limited hours but is still be providing hair care products and face shields for hairdressers.

“As a business owner, the first two, three years are the hardest but we weren’t expecting this,” said Jackson. “So for us to be able to actually get over this hurdle and actually still be able to provide the services we do, has been a great experience for us.”

The Hair Hive is also shining a light on other black business owners across the Queen City and selling their products in their store. 10-year-old Kenedee East is their youngest entrepreneur yet!

Kenedee created “K-Shine,” a vegan lip gloss company to promote self confidence in young women. The idea stemmed from a time she needed to boost her own self esteem. “I got bullied by a girl and a boy,” she said. “I was getting hit and spit on. So I decided I needed girls to feel brave and confident.”

The 5th grader sells several different glosses for young girls, teens and women.

She hopes her products give others a boost of confidence, just like they do for her, when she wears them. “I hope they feel strong and confident,” she said.

And the ladies at The Hair Hive are proud to not only be selling her product but also sharing her message. “For her to know who she is and who she wants to be at ten years old, she’s a role model for all girls,” said Jackson. “I want my kids to be just like Kenedee.”

The Hair Hive hours of operation: Monday- Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday- closed.

To order your own lip gloss from Kenedee, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.