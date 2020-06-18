The Sugar Palette adopting families in need next month

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst bakery has teamed up with other small businesses to give back in a big way.

Jillian Sickler opened up The Sugar Palette just half a year ago. She says she’s always been passionate about baking and helping others.

“Our mission is to make a difference in as many lives as possible, no matter how small,” said Sickler. “So we’re always trying to give back to the community.”

While her staple is cut out cookies, the 24-year-old’s latest project is called Christmas in July.

The Sugar Palette and around 25 other small businesses have teamed up, donating their products, gift cards or monetary donations. Throughout the month of July, they will be “adopting” families in need.

“You can nominate any families or individuals in need in our community,” said Sickle. “All you have to do is write their name, a contact for them, why we need to help them and what their situation is.”

You can nominate by heading here. They will be accepted through June.

Sickler says she wants to help out as many people as she can. “Even if it brings joy to them for just a couple minutes in the day , when they see that little package arrive,” she said. “That’s all that matters to me, that they have that one minute of hope and happiness.”

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.