The Teacher’s Desk expands curbside supply pick up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Teacher’s Desk is making it easy and safe for educators and students in need to get free school supplies.

Today alone, 60 teachers in need will be driving to The Teacher’s Desk for curbside pickup. Each receiving a personalized cart filled with $1,000 worth of supplies, free of charge.

“There’s not a whole lot that’s good about COVID-19,” said John Mika, founder of The Teacher’s Desk. “But for us, curbside shopping has been a miracle.”

Mika says it’s provided a new avenue for helping educators and students. “A lot of teachers will be giving the supplies to the kids in school and a lot that are virtual, are taking them to the kids homes,” said Mika. “Teachers are amazing.”

To qualify for the safe, curbside shopping experience, 70% of students must be eligible for the federal lunch program free or reduced.

A couple hundred additional slots have opened to sign up. As an added bonus, a healthy class pack is inside the cart. These include face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes.

*ANY* teacher in need is encouraged to reach out by emailing info@theteachersdesk.org to get on for their classroom. The goal is to get out 15,000 to districts across the area.

Mika says being able to help teachers and students succeed. especially during this challenging school year, is what he was meant to do. “God had put me on this planet for a reason,” he said. “I believe that this is it.”

For more information head to TheTeachersDesk.org.