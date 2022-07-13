BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than $2,000 has been donated to Roswell Park, in memory of the late Bills super fan, Ezra Castro.

Taquito Lindo & 12 Gates Brewing teamed up to create Pancho’s Legacy Lager, this past September. Since then, they’ve collected and and now donated 5.14% of its proceeds in his honor.

Next year, they are teaming up with Harrison’s Playmakers, founded by former Bills defensive tackle, Harrison Phillips. The organization, which helps children with special needs, will receive 5.14% of proceeds from the lager through May 13th 2023.