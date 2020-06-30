Lake View toddler makes miraculous recovery

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lake View toddler recently diagnosed with Epilepsy, has made a miraculous recovery.

Lace Danner is a spunky 2-year-old. “I’m princess Lace and I’m strong,” she said.

Her mother Lindsey says her grit and grace have come to define her, as she’s gone through what no toddler should have to endure.

“We received phone calls from daycare that she was having these drop episodes,” said her mother, Lindsey Jerge. “An average day for us was 20 to 30 seizures.”

In December of 2019, Lace was diagnosed with Epilepsy. “No parenting book or pregnancy book when you’re expecting, prepares you for that,” said Jerge.

She went through several weeks of testing and medication trials at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.

“Even to the doctors that were poking and prodding her in the hospital, she was kind and gracious because she knew it was helping her,” said Jerge.

At the end of May, Lace underwent surgery to remove the part of her brain causing those seizures.

And she’s been seizure free, ever since.

“It’s a miracle,” said Jerge. “We’ve seen a total 180. She’s thriving, hitting all of her milestones, she’s happy.”

And Jerge hopes her daughters journey will give other families hope, in this same situation.

“We’re passionate about sharing her story and being a voice for her because she’s so strong and resilient,” said Jerge. “We’re so proud of her.”

Lace has recently just qualified for Make-A-Wish. She will receive her most heartfelt wish when she decides on it.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.