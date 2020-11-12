“Totally Buffalo” store opens on Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Totally Buffalo Store, located at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, opens tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Niagara Falls native, Mary Friona-Celani, created the positive story-sharing site Totally Buffalo back in 2017.

It led to the Totally Buffalo Festival, celebrating the queen city and showcasing the works of local businesses. Due to the pandemic, it wasn’t able to happen this year.

“So I started to think there has to be something we can do,” said Friona-Celani. “So we decided to just open a retail store, even if it’s temporary it will help a lot of these folks.”

The Totally Buffalo Store showcases 50 local artisans. “These folks are the backbone of our community and a lot of them kept working during the pandemic and making their crafts,” said Friona-Celani.

There is no shortage of Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings and more — all from local western New York vendors!

You can shop in person, with COVID-19 precautions in place or online here. You can also curbside pickup or delivery service.