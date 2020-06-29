Two locals implement new tool in the fight against COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two local entrepreneurs, have teamed up to create a new tool in the fight against COVID-19. NewSource UV has created a system for healthcare facilities to sterilize exam rooms between patients.

Co-founders, Morgan Lewis and Eric Maziol say using UV-C lamps is a faster, more efficient way to kill viruses and bacteria. And this movement is happening right here, in Western New York.

Lewis and Maziol wanted to make things safer for patients and healthcare workers. So they came up with the idea to implement this technology at the beginning of the pandemic.

NewSource UV has already installed the UV-C bulbs at two local practices.

With just the push of a button and within just minutes of the light turning on, the room is sterilized and zapped of germs.

“I think that this could be one of the tools that we implement to prevent something like this from happening again,” said Co-founder, Morgan Lewis. “The good thing about UV-C, is its effective to help prevent the next thing that’s out there.”

For more information on mobile systems or built in systems, head here.

