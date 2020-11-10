Veterans Day Toiletry Drive at Explore & More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Veterans Day, Explore & More Children’s Museum is helping our troops feel a little #Buffalove!

Its teamed up with the Buffalo Naval Park for a toiletry drive, tomorrow! These donations will be mailed to military troops being deployed overseas from the Niagara Falls Air Base.

NEEDED: Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, baby wipes.

You can drop off toiletries at Explore & More Children’s Museum on Wednesday 11/11 from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. or on Amazon: https://amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls

Veterans and active military members get in to the museum for free on Veterans day!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.