Veterans Day Toiletry Drive at Explore & More

Good News With Gabby

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Veterans Day, Explore & More Children’s Museum is helping our troops feel a little #Buffalove!

Its teamed up with the Buffalo Naval Park for a toiletry drive, tomorrow! These donations will be mailed to military troops being deployed overseas from the Niagara Falls Air Base.

NEEDED: Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, baby wipes.

You can drop off toiletries at Explore & More Children’s Museum on Wednesday 11/11 from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. or on Amazon: https://amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls

Veterans and active military members get in to the museum for free on Veterans day!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss