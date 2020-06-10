Vintage Soul Designs repurposes old jewelry into home décor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you dig up some old jewelry during your quarantine cleanout?

Well, we hope you held on to it! A Niagara Falls woman is transforming it into beautiful, home décor!

Vintage Soul Designs was created by Lindsey Maloney just four years ago. The idea stemmed from a jewelry bouquet she made for her sisters wedding! “We bought tons and tons of jewelry to make this bouquet,” she said. “So when we were done, I had an abundance of jewelry left over and I said what are we gonna do with this stuff?”

With what she had leftover, she started to create! Name letters, Buffalos, light houses, anchors, you name it! She takes requests!

“Each piece is unique it’s one of a kind! You can never have two of the same because you’re using all different jewelry,” said Maloney.

More recently she has done some Harry Potter and Star Wars designs.

Maloney gets her supplies out and about rummaging at craft stores, antique shops and flea markets.

She also offers classes to teach you how to make your own! You can bring your own jewelry or rummage though her collection.

And during the entire month of June , Lindsey’s birthday month , a portion of each order will be donated to Kaelys Kindness, a group that helps young girls who have cancer.

“They offer emotional help, gifts things of that nature,” said Maloney. “So I’m hoping that by giving a donation that they can buy balloons or gifts or cards on their birthdays to make them feel special too.”

To order a piece, sign up for a DIY class or for more information head here.

