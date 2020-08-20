Virtual entertainment for college students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neon Entertainment started here in Buffalo nearly three decades ago.

During that time the agency’s focus has been on providing fun events for college students, not only locally, but across the country.

April is one of its busiest months so when COVID-19 hit, back in March, President Scott Talarico knew they’d need a change of pace.

The agency went virtual and never looked back and it’s been a very successful move.

Some of the programming includes virtual escape rooms, game shows and paint nights.

“It’s all live and it’s very much customized to the schools,” said Talarico.

Canisius College, Niagara University and Daemen College will be implementing the technology this year.

Up to 1,000 people can be in attendance, virtually.

“I don’t want to give them something that they can get anywhere else.,” said Talarico. “We don’t want this to be Hulu or Comedy Central or Netflix. We want to be able to have some thing specifically catered to them.”

And it’s not just exclusive to colleges, this technology can be used for office parties or events, since people can’t get together right now in person.

