West Seneca boy raises money to cover pet adoption fees, by baking dog biscuits

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Logan Hovey has two great loves in his young life, baking with his mom and dogs. Specifically his rescue dog, Harper. “She likes to snuggle me when it’s night time,” he said.

The four-year-old started whipping up dog biscuits for her. “We got a recipe from our vet to see what we could give her as a treat,” said his mother, Eden Hovey. “And we started making these pumpkin and peanut butter biscuits.”

Then Logan wanted was inspired to make them for other four legged friends too! Since last week, he and his mom and have already made 65 dozen!

The dog treats are organic and vet approved and flavored pumpkin or peanut butter.

Each dozen goes for about $10.00, but Logan wanted to use that money to help other dogs find a home.

He’s raised more than $650 dollars for Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, to help cover adoption fees. That’s where his family found Harper.

And he and mom don’t plan on stopping anytime soon! “ As long as we have orders we’re going to keep baking,” she said.

It’s a chance for Logan to put his skills to work , while helping other dogs find a forever home, just like Harper.

“At four-years-old to have such a kind heart, way surpasses his age and we’re just so proud of him,” she said.

If you want to purchase a batch of Logan’s Dog House biscuits, head here. Just message the page to order and for PayPal and Venmo information!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.