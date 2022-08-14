WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale!

Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took photos by Tailor Mayde Photography.

WSPD officers have already been bringing Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue dogs out in the community to help them get adopted and this was an additional way for officers to help more animals find a home.

Calendars are $15 and each one sold will go directly to saving the lives of dogs and cats.

The calendars will be ready in the fall. But you can purchase yours early here: https://www.tenlivesclub.com/store/policeandrescueanimalcalendar.