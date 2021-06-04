Williamsville Central School District students raise $110k for Make-A-Wish

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “WillPower for Wishes” is the second largest student-led fundraiser in the country for Make-A-Wish.

Over the 8-week campaign student leaders raised more than $110,000 in the 13 schools across Williamsville Central School District.

Make-A-Wish WNY says thanks to the student’s fundraiser, they will now be able to grant wishes for 11 children. Those involved say this will make a huge impact locally, due to the lack of fundraising events during the pandemic.

For more information on Make-A-Wish WNY, head here.

