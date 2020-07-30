Williamsville girl’s wish granted for new pool

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Abrielle Suchyna is an active, playful 9-year-old.

“I’m going to have the best summer with my family,” she said.

That’s in part, due to her brand new pool she’s been enjoying, thanks to Make-A-Wish WNY.

“I want to learn how to swim and once I do that I’ll be an expert,” she said.

It’s hard to believe by seeing her run and jump in the pool now, but she’s endured much more than the average kid.

“I had three heart surgeries,” she said. Her medical journey began even before she was born.

“When they started the ultrasound, he (the doctor) just sat for a while and said he didn’t like what he was seeing,” said her mother, Lisa Suchyna.

Parents, Lisa and Paul, quickly realized Abrielle had heart complications. “Her right ventricle wasn’t formed properly, so she doesn’t have the same blood flow as we do,” she said.

The day she was born, she was immediately transferred to Strong Memorial in Rochester.

Her first open heart surgery took place when she was just three days old.

Abrielle didn’t leave the hospital in Rochester for nearly 8 months.

Since then she’s had two more heart surgeries and an intestinal surgery.

Present day, Abrielle is breathing much easier and able to do more activities. She loves riding her bike, scooter and of course going in the new pool!

“Every day was a struggle and to see her now and realize she has a chance is amazing,” said her father, Paul Suchyna.

Abrielle will always need to keep an eye on her heart but she’s got plenty of plans for the future. She wants to be a swim coach when she grows up.

For more information on Make-A-Wish WNY, head here.

The entire family thanks Make-A-Wish for this kind gesture.

