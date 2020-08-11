Wilson woman captures pets through her art

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wilson woman with soft spot for animals, is capturing our four-legged friends through her art.

Nikki Milley’s love for drawing and for animals blossomed when she was just a little girl.

She specializes in all kinds of portraits and illustrations, but says pet portraits are by far the most popular.

Milley understands that bond very well, with seven pets of her own.

Her specialty is capturing the personality of her subjects. “If I can actually meet the animal I go meet them and I spend time with them,” she said. “I’m always trying to find that extra element.”

If she can’t meet them asks for stories and about their personality.

With each portrait, customers receive a time lapse of the process from start to finish.

And if you’re looking to try your hand at painting.. Nikki offers a “Brush Babies Kit,” with supplies and directions, sent right to your door.

