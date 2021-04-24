WNY natives giving back to local charities, while making delicious treats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York natives are giving back to local charities, while making delicious treats!

Danielle Richter and Joanna Palma never planned to get into the chocolate business. Like all of us, the ladies found themselves with a bit more time on their hands during the pandemic.

“We had seen hot chocolate bombs on TikTok and we were like, ‘We need to do something fun, something different,’ So, we bought the molds and started making some for our friends and family,” said Danielle Richter.

And so, Buffalo Bitty Bombs was born — offering custom chocolate dipped treats, smash hearts and of course, hot cocoa bombs.

“Within a couple weeks we ended up selling 1000 hot chocolate bombs and we were like holy smokes!” Both Danielle and Joanna also have full time jobs and after seeing such success in a short amount of time, they wanted to give back.

Each month they now come out with a charity bomb, donating 100% of its’ proceeds to an organization in need. During April its giving to Kaely’s Kindness, a foundation that provides resources for teen girls fighting cancer here in Buffalo.

“If we can raise $100 dollars or just make someone smile and feel good for a moment, it makes us feel really good that we’re impacting someone in a positive way,” said Richter.

If you want to order one of the charity bombs head to https://www.facebook.com/buffalobittybombs.