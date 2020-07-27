WNY United hosts virtual summer program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) : WNY United Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse, Inc. works with children K-6 to help prevent future substance abuse. Due to Covid-19, it decided to put together a virtual 4 week interactive, summer program.

The leaders in training program is a group of 60 stand out students at schools all across WNY.



Through July 31st, they’ll be exploring math, ELA, problem solving, and goal setting through live lessons. There are even some fun virtual field trips!



This mission of this organization is to get a solid group of student leaders, ready to set a good example in middle school, high school and beyond.

For more information head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.