HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s Good News With Gabby : How you can give back at The Erie County Fair by shopping! The WNY Woodturners and scrollers raised more than $30,000 for Make-A-Wish Western New York, last year. They hope to raise even more at the fair this year.

They are selling wooden bowls, trinkets, signage, benches and much more.

The WNY Woodturners and Scrollers are there all 12 day, right under the Grandstand.