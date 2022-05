WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the last day of National Older Americans Month, we’re showcasing a senior center in West Seneca.



News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shows us how those young at heart have been celebrating at the West Seneca Senior Center, in this week’s Good News with Gabby.

Erie County residents age 50+ can join the West Seneca Senior Center, free of charge.

For more info, head here.