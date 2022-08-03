CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga girl is turning her passion for animals into purpose.

She’s creating jewelry that gives back to local rescues.

Like most kids her age, Norah Kasprzyk loves arts and crafts. But she isn’t making these beaded bracelets for herself or for dress up.

The 7-year-old is creating custom bracelets that give back to local animal rescues.

Her mom says she has always loved dogs and began giving back by reading to them at the SPCA.

She’s now selling these bracelets for $5.00 each and has already raised close to $2,000! But she’s not done yet!

Most recently, she’s teamed up with BrewDogs and FeWines for an upcoming event. It’s happening August 14th at Resurgence from 1-6 p.m.

All proceeds raised from the bracelets will be split between 11 local rescues.

You can grab a bracelet in person or get it customized by ordering ahead online. For more information, head here.