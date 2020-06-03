Young man’s good deed brings sense of hope to Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During a difficult time, a young man’s good deed is bringing a sense of hope to the Queen City,

“Burned garbage cans everywhere, there was glass everywhere,” said 18-year-old Antonio Gwyinn. “What if someone came in to see, to view how Buffalo is and they’re seeing stuff like that?” he said “It wouldn’t be a pretty picture for them”

With just a broom, dustpan and garbage bags , Gwyinn headed out to Bailey Avenue to clean Monday morning, after the protests Sunday night.

“I saw all the commotion stuff was happening on Facebook Live and once I saw that the commotion was down, I decided to go out and clean up like the messes,” he said.

The Huch Tech senior worked by himself from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

He was seen cleaning by an on looker. So moved by his act of kindness, after learning Gwyinn had aspirations of going to college, she created a go-fund me in his honor. “That surprised me by a lot I feel grateful,” he said.

The community raised more than $5,000 on that page. It was closed after reaching its goal, but you can still donate through Sweet Buffalo. The feel good organization also wrote out a check to Gwyinn for $1000.

“The fact that he is just graduating from high school and took it upon himself to make such a big difference, in such an impactful way, really meant a lot to so many people,” said Sweet Buffalo Founder Kim Larussa. “And we just wanted to make sure his story was told.”

He plans to put that money into his savings and plan for the future. “I want to go to trade school for mechanics and after that, I would like to go to Buffalo State for Music,” said Gwyinn.

And this 18-year-old’s message to the community, “Don’t give up, just calm the violence,” he said.

