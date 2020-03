(WIVB)-At a time when people are staying home and tackling spring cleaning, Goodwill is asking Western New Yorkers to hold on to whatever they’d like to donate for now.



Because of the coronavirus, Goodwill closed all of its stores, donation centers, and headquarters this week.



In a statement, the organization said: “At a safe and appropriate time, we will resume our normal activities and work together to help people build skills, find jobs and grow their careers.”