(WIVB) – The latest call by GOP legislators for a cut in Erie County residents’ property taxes appears to have hit a dead end.

Joe Lorigo, Chris Greene, Frank Todaro and John Mills are heading a proposed budget amendment to lower the property tax levy by about eight percent.

It would be the first cut since the year 2000.

But the proposal failed to gather enough support out of committee, falling along party lines 7 to 4.

The legislature is expected to approve the budget this Thursday.