GOP senators looking to remove Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republicans in the New York State Senate want all of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers to be taken away.

State Senator Ed Rath tells us the measure that passed early last month only restricts the Governor’s actions going forward. He says there are still 60 executive actions in effect.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Rath called on the Legislature to take back power.

We’ve reached out to the office of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who’s a Democrat, and we’re waiting to hear back.