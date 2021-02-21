Gov. Andrew Cuomo crushed by Saturday Night Live

(WETM) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was criticized on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live after the announcement that his administration is being investigated for the handling of data for nursing home deaths.

Actor Pete Davidson took on the role of Gov. Cuomo in the satirical cold open.

Chloe Fineman, who plays Britney Spears in the skit, asks Davidson what happened in the nursing homes.

“Some of the people who died in the nursing homes were not counted as nursing home deaths,” said Davidson. “They were counted as hospital deaths, which is basically what happens at Disneyworld. People die and they move the bodies. They say ‘Oh, Brenda died in the parking lot, not on the tea cups’. So, you know, we just did the Disney thing.”

Later in the show, during the Weekend Update, actor Michael Che piles on Gov. Cuomo.

“Researchers who are studying the remains of a wooly mammoth have uncovered the world’s oldest DNA sequence,” said Che. “In fact, it is so old, Andrew Cuomo is covering up its death.”