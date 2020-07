(WIVB) – New York continues trending in the right direction in its coronavirus recovery.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that 637 people remain in hospitals across the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 53,568 tests reported yesterday, 536 were positive (1.0% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 637.



Sadly, there were 3 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CQwNjl3PpM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 26, 2020

In Western New York, there are 32 people hospitalized for COVID-19, and 11 are in the ICU.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that 17 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday for a daily positivity rate of 0.9 percent.

For July 25, 1,883 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported and 17 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 0.9%.



Total cases through July 25 is now 8,177. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 26, 2020

Right now, New York’s statewide infection rate is one percent.