Gov. Cuomo announces $60 million to support 2020 New York Census count

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York state will spend as much as $60 million to make sure that every New Yorker is counted in the upcoming 2020 Census.

Cuomo’s office says the state will leverage resources through dozens of agencies, public authorities, CUNY, SUNY and other agencies that regularly interact with the millions of New Yorkers.

“Counting every New Yorker in the 2020 Census is critical to ensuring we are accurately represented in Congress and receive the federal funding we deserve,” Cuomo said in a press release. “While the federal government has thrown up road block after road block — spreading fear among immigrant communities in the process — in New York we will break through and make sure that even our most difficult to reach communities are counted.”

The agencies will launch a wide-reaching campaign valued at up to $40 million from existing resources that will inform the public about the Census and support efforts to encourage residents to complete the questionnaire. Additionally, $20 million from the FY 2020 Budget is being made available to support targeted efforts in hard to reach communities, according to Cuomo’s office.

Officials from the governor’s office say the Trump administration and Congress have also failed to fully fund Census operations in the years leading up to 2020, and as a result of that failure, the Census Bureau has been forced to cut costs, shifting responsibility for on-the-ground work necessary to drive participation in the 2020 Census from the federal government to state and local partners.

Additionally, Cuomo’s office says the number of U.S. Census Bureau field offices in New York has dropped from 35 in 2010 to 21 in 2020.