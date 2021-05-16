Gov. Cuomo announces lowest COVID positivity rate for NYS since October 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.00% Saturday, the lowest since October 10.

The individual 7-day average positivity of all three downstate regions — Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson — fell below 1.0% Saturday for the first time since September 3, 2020.

“While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it’s important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today,” Governor Cuomo said. “Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 156,380
  • Total Positive – 1,561
  • Percent Positive – 1.00%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.13%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,583 (-105)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 178
  • Number ICU – 392 (-15)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 225 (-21)
  • Total Discharges – 179,789 (+228)
  • Deaths – 33
  • Total Deaths – 42,473

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average
Capital Region630.01%30%
Central New York440.01%33%
Finger Lakes1880.02%40%
Long Island2210.01%38%
Mid-Hudson1340.01%48%
Mohawk Valley260.01%42%
New York City6700.01%36%
North Country160.00%58%
Southern Tier570.01%53%
Western New York1640.01%35%
Statewide1,5830.01%38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region23519617%
Central New York23315733%
Finger Lakes39723142%
Long Island84456933%
Mid-Hudson67138942%
Mohawk Valley978018%
New York City2,4811,82027%
North Country602755%
Southern Tier1156345%
Western New York54334037%
Statewide5,6763,87232%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, May 13, 2021Friday, May 14, 2021Saturday, May 15, 2021
Capital Region1.39%1.42%1.39%
Central New York1.26%1.38%1.31%
Finger Lakes2.79%2.77%2.72%
Long Island1.07%1.02%0.99%
Mid-Hudson1.08%1.05%0.99%
Mohawk Valley1.31%1.21%1.12%
New York City1.04%0.98%0.95%
North Country1.96%2.09%1.98%
Southern Tier0.64%0.62%0.60%
Western New York2.16%1.99%1.85%
Statewide1.22%1.18%1.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, May 13, 2021Friday, May 14, 2021Saturday, May 15, 2021
Bronx1.11%1.02%0.98%
Kings1.16%1.08%1.01%
New York0.64%0.59%0.60%
Queens1.15%1.09%1.06%
Richmond1.26%1.28%1.31%

Of the 2,069,135 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,44517
Allegany3,4407
Broome18,36723
Cattaraugus5,61212
Cayuga6,2217
Chautauqua8,8147
Chemung7,5606
Chenango3,4097
Clinton4,8074
Columbia4,0135
Cortland3,76610
Delaware2,3200
Dutchess29,19419
Erie88,43484
Essex1,5770
Franklin2,5180
Fulton4,3446
Genesee5,3579
Greene3,3694
Hamilton3070
Herkimer5,1108
Jefferson5,94211
Lewis2,7114
Livingston4,38110
Madison4,4776
Monroe66,865165
Montgomery4,2063
Nassau182,34390
Niagara19,70418
NYC927,949628
Oneida22,27120
Onondaga38,09850
Ontario7,31112
Orange47,88332
Orleans3,0565
Oswego7,44610
Otsego3,4022
Putnam10,5412
Rensselaer11,11410
Rockland46,67317
Saratoga15,12310
Schenectady12,99911
Schoharie1,6631
Schuyler1,0333
Seneca1,9822
St. Lawrence6,5158
Steuben6,78611
Suffolk199,50695
Sullivan6,5523
Tioga3,7027
Tompkins4,2509
Ulster13,77715
Warren3,5905
Washington3,0916
Wayne5,66010
Westchester128,86429
Wyoming3,5176
Yates1,1680

Saturday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,473. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Erie2
Greene2
Jefferson1
Kings7
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara2
Orange1
Queens5
Richmond1
Schoharie1
Suffolk2
Westchester2

