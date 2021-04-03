Gov. Cuomo announces more than 10 million vaccine doses administered across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced more than 10 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 249,541 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.
“Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent – there was no blueprint and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently,” Governor Cuomo said. “We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough.”
The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for those with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.
Statewide Breakdown
- Total doses administered – 10,174,773
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,541
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,484,059
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 32.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 19.9%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|388,989
|7,969
|246,811
|10,102
|Central New York
|334,920
|5,301
|222,414
|4,278
|Finger Lakes
|404,653
|7,591
|247,547
|10,227
|Long Island
|794,029
|17,127
|445,495
|11,125
|Mid-Hudson
|660,508
|15,137
|364,226
|14,119
|Mohawk Valley
|168,256
|2,906
|110,458
|1,826
|New York City
|2,905,537
|67,278
|1,815,514
|66,706
|North Country
|175,331
|2,291
|128,020
|3,121
|Southern Tier
|217,833
|5,249
|132,816
|3,714
|Western New York
|431,186
|8,841
|255,245
|8,917
|Statewide
|6,481,242
|139,690
|3,968,546
|134,135
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050