Gov. Cuomo announces ‘Nourish New York’ program to receive $25 million in funding

(WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, the state is putting another $25 million into the ‘Nourish New York’ program.
The money will be used to buy food from New York farmers and distributed to food banks and food pantries across the state.
The state started the Nourish New York program last spring.
The goal is to help farmers who were dealing with a surplus of food so that the food wouldn’t go to waste and would help people in need at the same time.
“New York state has long prioritized ending food insecurity and delivering healthy, fresh food to all New York families, through programs such as the Farm to Food Bank tax credit and the No Student Goes Hungry campaign, and we will continue to support the Nourish NY program to ensure the resiliency of our food system and that all families in New York retain access to healthy, locally grown food.”Andrew Cuomo, Governor, New York State