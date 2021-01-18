Gov. Cuomo announces ‘Nourish New York’ program to receive $25 million in funding

(WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, the state is putting another $25 million into the ‘Nourish New York’ program.

The money will be used to buy food from New York farmers and distributed to food banks and food pantries across the state.

Related Content Nourish New York Program helping FeedMore WNY get more food to people in need

The state started the Nourish New York program last spring.

The goal is to help farmers who were dealing with a surplus of food so that the food wouldn’t go to waste and would help people in need at the same time.