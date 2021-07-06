Gov. Cuomo announces state’s plan for in-home vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way.

Part of NY's vaccine distribution is ensuring no New Yorker is left behind.



If you are unable to travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NY has in-home vaccination assistance.



Learn more and get vaccinated:https://t.co/7Elxzb5OtP — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home.

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department:

Broome County (607) 778-6133 Ofa@broomecounty.us 8:00am-4:00pm

Cayuga County (315) 253-1560 cchealth@cayugacounty.us 8:30am-4:30pm (M-F)

Chemung County (607) 737-5530 www.chemungcountyny.gov/ 8:00am-4:30pm

Chenango County (607) 337-1660 covid19@co.chenango.ny.us 8:30am-4:30pm

Clinton County (518) 565-4848 www.clintonhealth.org 8:00am-5:00pm (M-F)

Cortland County (607) 756-3485 ccaaa@cortland-co.org 8:30am-4:30pm

Delaware County (607) 832-5750 N/A 8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)

Herkimer County (315) 867-1121 www.herkimercounty.org 8:00am-4:00pm

Jefferson County (315) 786-3710 publichealth@co.jefferson.ny.us 8:00am-4:30pm Lewis County (315) 376-5453 www.lewiscountypublichealth.com 8:30am-4:30pm

Madison County (315) 366-2770 health@madisoncounty.ny.gov 8:00am-4:00pm (M-F)

Oneida County (315) 798-5439 vaccines@ocgov.net 8:30am-4:30pm (M-F) Onondaga County (315) 435-2362 or 211 www.ongov.net/health/contact covidvaccinations@ongov.net 9:00am-4:30pm

Oswego County (315) 349-3330 healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com 8:30am 4:00pm (M-F) Otsego County (607) 547-4232 covidvaccine@otsegocounty.com 8:30am -4:30pm

Seneca County (315) 539-1920 covidresponse@co.seneca.ny.us 8:30am-5:00pm (M-F) St. Lawrence County (315) 386-2325 SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org 8:00am-4:00pm Steuben County (607) 664-2298 ext. 4709 mobilevaccine@steubencountyny.gov 8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)