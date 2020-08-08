Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state remain low and steady

(WIVB) – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, intubations, and ICUs continue to remain low and steady. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Saturday.

There were almost 75,000 COVID-19 tests conducted statewide on Saturday, with 0.93 percent positive.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 74,857 tests reported yesterday, 703 were positive (0.93% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 573.



Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UrtIRGhfb6 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 8, 2020

There were five COVID-19 deaths across the state on Friday.

“Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said. “While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent — we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Here are the testing numbers for Western New York for the last three days:

Weds. Thurs. Fri.

Western New York 0.9% 1.7% 1.7%

Here are the new cases by county in WNY:

Total New Positive

Allegany 79 0

Cattaraugus 165 1

Chautauqua 253 4

Erie 8,850 59

Genesee 277 0

Niagara 1,494 3

Orleans 298 1