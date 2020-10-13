Gov. Cuomo: ‘COVID isn’t going away anytime soon’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

In regards to that response, the governor reminded New Yorkers the pandemic is still happening, and he expects it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

“COVID, I don’t believe, goes away anytime soon,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They talk about the fall, and we’re seeing an increase across the country as they projected, but this isn’t a second wave. That’s when a virus mutates and comes back, this is still the first wave, and an inability to deal with it.

“Even if you come up with a vaccine, you still have to administer a vaccine and there will be a number of people who won’t take the vaccine for one reason or another,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think it’s safe to say that, for a year, you will be dealing with COVID, and that may be an optimistic scenario.”

The governor said that while the state continues to monitor downstate hotspot clusters with rising infection rates, he says the state as a whole continues to be doing very well in regards to slowing the spread of the virus.

State Population Total Tests Done Past 7 days Peak Weekly Testing When Hit Peak Tests Per Day (7-day Avg) Positivity (7-day Avg) New York 19,453,561 834,342 834,342 10/11/2020 119,191 1.17% Illinois 12,671,821 421,563 421,563 10/11/2020 60,223 4.20% Massachusetts 6,892,503 413,503 482,334 9/27/2020 59,071 1.00% Texas 28,995,881 349,666 520,978 10/4/2020 49,952 7.60% Ohio 11,689,100 266,646 285,488 10/4/2020 38,092 3.70% Michigan 9,986,857 246,035 246,035 10/11/2020 35,147 3.30% North Carolina 10,488,084 227,282 227,282 10/11/2020 32,468 6.00% New Jersey 8,882,190 180,678 220,828 10/4/2020 25,811 3.00% Florida 21,477,737 153,616 428,634 7/19/2020 21,945 11.70% Virginia 8,535,519 142,942 142,942 10/11/2020 20,420 4.80% Washington 7,614,893 138,482 138,482 10/11/2020 19,783 2.60% Georgia 10,617,423 132,421 210,408 8/9/2020 18,917 6.40% Pennsylvania 12,801,989 110,691 110,691 10/11/2020 15,813 7.80% Arizona 7,278,717 70,034 94,399 7/5/2020 10,004 6.90%

“The president has been promoting the politics of denial,” Gov. Cuomo said. “He’s done that since day 1, even after he had COVID. There are some states that have followed these politics, and turned it into science fiction. If you test less, and have fewer cases, and you have less of a problem, but you’re seeing it in the numbers like it’s real.

“Florida was doing 428,000 tests at their peak in a week,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now they’re doing a third of their tests. Why? That’s Trump politics. “How can your testing numbers be coming down? This is the politics of denial. It’s science fiction because it’s not accurate. They’re not collecting data.”

Monday’s New York state COVID-19 data is as follows:

91,793 tests conducted Sunday

1,029 new cases

1.1% overall state infection rate

3.7% infection rate in hotspot clusters

1.05% infection rate outside of hotspot clusters

12 virus deaths statewide

878 hospitalizations

185 in ICU

86 intubated.

Regionally, the updated infection rates are as follows:

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 0.8%

Capital Region — 0.9%

Central New York — 1.4%

Southern Tier — 0.9%

Western New York — 1.1%

Long Island — 1.2%

North Country — 0.2%

Mohawk Valley — 0.4%

Hudson Valley — 1.9%

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 91,793 tests reported yesterday, 1,029 were positive (1.1% of total)



Total hospitalizations are at 878.



Sadly, there were 12 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EUasyzFFcK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 12, 2020

Earlier Monday, the governor appeared at an event in Battery Park in New York City for the unveiling of a new statue to memorialize Mother Cabrini.

“She founded, remarkably, 67 schools, hospitals, and orphanages,” Gov. Cuomo said of Mother Cabrini. “An entire hospital education and social system for the poor, and she did it virtually alone. Mother Cabrini had two assets, but they were powerful assets — she had her culture and her faith. Today, my friends, we face significant challenges, but we still hold dear to our culture and our faith.”

Also Monday, officials from the governor’s office said that Gov. Cuomo is not interested in potentially joining Joe Biden’s cabinet after a weekend report indicated that the governor was being considered for the position of Attorney General.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo’s new book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, will be available for purchase. If interested, you can preorder now online.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.