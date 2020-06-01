Gov. Cuomo details policy proposals for reform in wake of protests over killing of George Floyd

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following protests over the killing of George Floyd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing in New York City on Monday. There, he presented proposals for reform. Some of those points included having a national ban on police use of excessive force and choke holds and independent investigations of police abuse.

“When you have the local district attorney doing the investigation, I don’t care how good they are, there is the suggestion of a conflict of interest,” he said.

The Governor said it shouldn’t be on a state-by state-basis.

“Minnesota Governor Walz put the Attorney General in charge. Good. In this state, I put the Attorney General in charge of investigations where police kill an unarmed person. Good. But it shouldn’t be the exception; it should be the rule,” he said.

He also said that if a police officer is being investigated, his or her disciplinary records should be disclosed.

In a joint statement Assembly Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said: